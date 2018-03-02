Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Eversource Energy Raised its Dividend by 6.3%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 05, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 02, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) ("Eversource") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date (excluding weekend) that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 02, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on ES:

Dividend Declared

On February 08, 2018, Eversource's Board of Trustees approved a quarterly dividend of $0.505 per share, payable on March 30, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 06, 2018. The Company's March 2018 dividend represents a 6.3% increase over the previous quarterly dividend level.

Eversource' indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.52%, which is considerably higher than the average dividend yield of 2.58% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised dividend for two years in a row.

Dividend Insight

Eversource has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.61 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Eversource is forecasted to report earnings of $3.51 for the next year, which is substantially higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $2.02 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, Eversource' cash and cash equivalents totaled $38.17 million compared to $30.25 million as on December 31, 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $2.00 billion compared to $2.18 billion for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Eversource

On February 22, 2018, Eversource reported Q4 2017 revenue of $1.90 billion compared to revenues of $1.78 billion for Q4 2016. The Company's full year 2017 revenue totaled $7.75 billion versus $7.64 billion for FY16.

In Q4 2017, Eversource $237.4 million, or $0.75 per share, compared to earnings of $229.2 million, or $0.72 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company reported earnings of $988 million, or $3.11 per share, in FY17compared to earnings of $942.3 million, or $2.96 per share, in FY16.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource operates New England's largest energy delivery Company. It has approximately 4 million electric, natural gas, and water customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. The Company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Eversource Energy's stock was slightly down 0.79%, ending the trading session at $56.55.

Volume traded for the day: 2.70 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.48 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Eversource Energy's market cap was at $17.95 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.36.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.57%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Diversified Utilities industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

