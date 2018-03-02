Technavio's latest market research report on the global aircraft ice protection system market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005252/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aircraft ice protection system market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global aircraft ice protection system market will grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period. The growing preference for electric architecture in newer generation aircraft is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The aerospace industry is facing challenges concerning emissions, cost, and fuel economy. Airlines are investing in developing electric systems for the replacement of pneumatic and mechanical systems. Electric architecture has become an emerging trend. The key purpose of shifting to electric system is lower fuel consumption, reduced maintenance, reduced emissions, and possibly lower costs. Electric- powered ECS, electric de-icing, and electrical actuators are some of the systems under consideration.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of smart aircraft wing as one of the key emerging trends driving the global aircraft ice protection system market:

Emergence of smart aircraft wing

The wings are a vital part of an aircraft as they provide the lift necessary for the aircraft to fly. Aircraft designers have always prioritized wing design because it is important in increasing the aerodynamic efficiency of an aircraft. The surface of the wing consists of other control surfaces, which help the pilot operate the aircraft comfortably during the entire flight mission.

Wing surfaces are prone to ice formation. Any ice layer or chunk formed on the wings can affect the smooth flow of air over the wings. This can lead to an increment in drag. Drag increment will demand the use of excess fuel. This will hamper the fuel efficiency of the aircraft. Besides, if a chunk of ice enters the engine, it can cause severe outcomes due to damage to the blades. Therefore, all aircraft wings use some form of anti-icing or de-icing system to avoid ice formation.

"The researchers have been implementing different technologies and using advanced materials to enhance the ice protection system on aircraft. One such concept is the smart aircraft wing that can protect against ice formation while boosting efficiency and reducing aircraft weight. Smart wings are composite wings embedded with electric heaters and power controls near the leading edge of the wing," says a senior analyst at Technavio for aerospace products research.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global aircraft ice protection system market segmentation

This market research report segments the global aircraft ice protection system market into the following applications (commercial aviation, military aviation, and business aviation) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The commercial aviation segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 59% of the global aircraft ice protection system market in 2017. This segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global aircraft ice protection system market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 43%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas (precisely the US) and Europe will remain the top global suppliers of commercial aircraft and associated parts and components to the global aviation industry during the forecast period.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. Technavio offers USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005252/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com