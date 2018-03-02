Atlantia informs that it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Aero 1 Global International S.à.r.l., an investment vehicle fully controlled by funds managed by Goldman Sachs Infrastructure Partners which owns 85,170,758 shares in Groupe Eurotunnel S.E (Getlink), representing 15.49% of the share capital and 26.66% of the voting rights of the company.1

Atlantia will pay a total consideration of €1,056 million for the acquisition corresponding to Euro 12.40 per Getlink share.

"The investment in Getlink represents an interesting financial opportunity for the group. It is a very well managed business with strong track record and competent management. We are proud to become Getlink's largest shareholder and we look forward to contribute to the success of the company and its management team", commented Atlantia's CEO, Giovanni Castellucci.

Getlink operates 3 tunnels under the Channel and 2 terminals under a concession agreement ending in 2086. Every year, Getlink moves more than 20 million passengers, 1.6 million trucks, 2.6 million cars, c.25% of trade in goods between the United Kingdom and continental Europe and 1.7 billion tonnes-kilometres of freight. Getlink also operates a private rail freight business (Europorte) and the future electrical interconnector between the UK and France (ElecLink).

In 2017, Getlink revenues totaled €1,033 million and EBITDA reached €526 million. Getlink is listed on Euronext Paris and Euronext London with a market capitalization of c. €5.7 billion as of 26 February 2018.

The transaction is not subject to any condition. The agreement provides usual anti-embarrassment clauses in case of additional purchase or sale of Getlink shares by Atlantia.

Atlantia's sole financial advisor in the transaction was Nomura, whilst legal advice was provided by Bredin Prat.

1 Based on a total number of 550,000,000 outstanding shares and 639,030,648 voting rights as published by Getlink on 16 February 2018.

