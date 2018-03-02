sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,23 Euro		-0,77
-1,92 %
WKN: 887320 ISIN: US0997241064 Ticker-Symbol: BGW 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BORGWARNER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BORGWARNER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,04
39,092
18:01
39,06
39,11
18:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACCURIDE CORPORATION
ACCURIDE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACCURIDE CORPORATION2,3880,00 %
BORGWARNER INC39,23-1,92 %