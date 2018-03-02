

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices continued to fall Friday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and stocks floundered.



That's after President Donald Trump indicated that he plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.



The tariffs are likely to benefit U.S. steel and aluminum producers, although some officials have warned of retaliation by the European Union and China.



WTI light sweet crude oil futures were down 33 cents at $60.66 a barrel.



Earlier in the week, the EIA said U.S oil inventories rose 3 million barrels on lower refinery demand. Gasoline inventories also rose sharply.



Traders were also paying attention to remarks from new Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



'We see wages by a couple of measures trending up a little bit, but most of them continuing to grow at two and a half percent,' Powell said.



'Nothing is suggesting to me that wage inflation is at a point of accelerating,' he added. 'I would expect that some continued strengthening in the labor market can take place without causing inflation.'



