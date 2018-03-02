North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis Holdings Realizes 28% Organic Revenue Growth On Way To $1 Million In Annual Sales With Strategy To Accelerate Growth Even Further

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2018 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) today announced strategic acquisitions underway in the legal cannabis markets of California and Canada following the company recently posting twenty-eight percent organic revenue growth for the first six months of the 2018 fiscal year. The Company reported over $400,000 in revenue for the six months ending December 31, 2017 and just over $300,000 in revenue for the six months ending December 31, 2016 (The Company's fiscal year end is June 30). Management believes organic growth alone will see the company reach $1 million in revenue for the first time in 2018. However, the strategic acquisitions underway in California and Canada stand to further accelerate growth. The Company recently announced a letter of intent to acquire Turning Point Cannabis Strategies intended to break the company into the legal recreational cannabis market in California, and developing negotiations for an acquisition similarly intended to enter the company into the Canadian cannabis market expected to see legal recreation cannabis sales in July of this year. Brian Shibley, the CEO of USMJ's sister company, Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) and a Canadian, is leading the developments in Canada expected to also open the Canadian market for Puration's extraction business.

