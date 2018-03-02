Indian Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

What can be expected from the Indian Pharmaceutical market? Which areas are going to grow at the fastest rates? This visiongain report shows you potential revenues to 2028, assessing data, trends, opportunities and prospects there.

Our 188-page report provides 104 tables, charts, and graphs. Discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales across the whole of the Indian pharmaceutical market. You will see financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. There is much opportunity in this fast moving market.

Forecasts from 2018-2028 and other analyses show you commercial prospects

Besides revenue forecasting to 2028, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. Discover qualitative analyses (including SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis) and commercial developments.

See revenue forecasts for the leading submarkets and indications

How will submarkets perform to 2028? Our study forecasts revenues in the following Indian Pharmaceutical submarkets:

• Generic Drugs

• Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs

• Patented Drugs

• Biosimilars

See revenue forecasts for the leading therapeutic areas

How will leading therapeutic areas perform to 2028? Our study forecasts revenues in therapeutic areas including:

• Infectious disease drugs

• Cardiovascular disease drugs

• Gastro-intestinal drugs

• Respiratory disease

• Pain relief / analgesics

• Diabetes

• Vitamins / Minerals / Nutrients

• Dermatology

• Central Nervous System (CNS)

• Gynaecology

Leading companies and potential for market growth

Overall revenue for the Indian Pharmaceutical market will reach over $28.7bn in 2018, our work forecasts. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2028. An ageing population, increasing access to healthcare and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, especially diabetes and cardiovascular disease, will drive sales to 2028.

Our work analyses the key companies in the market. See visiongain's analysis of leading companies, including these:

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Abbott Healthcare Private Limited (Abbott India)

• Cipla Ltd.

• Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited (GSK India)

• Pfizer Limited. India

• Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

A company profile gives you the following information where available:

• Discussion of a company's activities and outlook

• Historic revenue, analysis and discussion of company performance

• Analysis of major products currently on the market

• Acquisitions and strategic partnerships

Discover capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

What issues will affect the Indian pharmaceutical industry?

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Indian pharmaceutical market. You will find discussions, including qualitative analyses:

• Highly diverse market needing strong knowledge of key therapeutic indications

• Changing regulatory landscape challenging new entrants and major market players alike

• Emerging drug types with the potential to reshape the market

You will see discussions of technological, commercial, and economic matters, with emphasis on the competitive landscape and business outlooks.

How the Indian Pharmaceutical Market Forecast 2018-2028 report helps you

In summary, our 188-page report gives you the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2028 for the Indian Pharmaceutical market - discover the industry's prospects, finding promising places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2028 for each major submarket - discover prospects for leading pharmaceutical products in the following areas: Infectious disease drugs, Cardiovascular disease drugs, Gastro-intestinal drugs, Respiratory disease, Pain relief / analgesics, Diabetes, Vitamins / Minerals / Nutrients, Dermatology, Central Nervous System (CNS), Gynaecology

• Revenue forecasts to 2028 for the leading drug types - generics, OTC products, patented drugs and biosimilars

• Assessment of leading companies - analysis of products, revenue, mergers & acquisitions, sales by region, therapeutic area and product type

• Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market

You will find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. You will receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our survey you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunity. See how you could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Also see how you can save time and receive recognition for commercial insight.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Molecular Diagnostics market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions. Please order our report now.

