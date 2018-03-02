MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/02/18 -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG) is pleased to announce that it has officially launched its corporate website at www.imperialmgp.com. In addition, company management will be present during the annual PDAC Conference in Toronto on March 4-7, 2018. They will be happy to meet with its current and future shareholders and to provide an update on its exploration activities and development intentions moving forward.

"We are pleased to launch our new website as it reflects the wealth of mineral exploration opportunities that Imperial has to offer its shareholders and future investors," said Peter Cashin, Imperial's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The site portrays the strength of its management and Board team, its philosophy in regards to corporate governance and the diversity of discovery potential on its Quebec gold, copper-zinc and scandium-niobium-tantalum exploration projects. We intend to keep the site as current as possible so that visitors will be provided with the fullest disclosure on our corporate activities."

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference is regarded as the premier international mineral exploration and development event of the year. It has attracted more than 25,000 delegates from 125 countries in recent years. It is anticipated that the event will be well attended this year, given the resurgence of equity investor interest in mining exploration opportunities.

Imperial's VP, Exploration, Pierre Guay, P.Geo. and President and CEO, Peter Cashin, P.Geo., will be available on Tradeshow floor throughout the duration of PDAC and would more than pleased to speak with participants and to answer all question pertaining to the Corporation.

We look forward to meeting with you there!

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focussed on the advancement of its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Quebec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as "IPG" and is led by an exceptional team of exploration and development professionals with an enviable track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities. In conjunction with a strong Board of Directors, Team Imperial has an impressive record of significant new mineral deposit discoveries under their belts (20 at last count: three to production, nine to feasibility, the balance pre-feasibility and resource definition). Imperial continues to pursue high-quality project opportunities throughout North America.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Imperial Mining Group Ltd.

Peter J. Cashin

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 (514) 360-0571

info@imperialmgp.com

www.imperialmgp.com



