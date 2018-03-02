Rapala VMC Oyj: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Rapala VMC Corporation
Managers' transactions
March 2, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Viellard, Emmanuel
Position: Board member/ deputy member
Initial notification
Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20180301161312_3
Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91
Transaction details
Transaction date:2018-02-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Volume: 2 000
Unit price:3.20000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 2 000
Volume weighted average price:3.20000
For further information, please contact
Company Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540
Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki and Main Media
The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 253 million in 2017, employs some 2 600 people in 42 countries.
