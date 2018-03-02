For the 25th of February, Belgium recorded the maximum amount of electricity produced by solar PV at an impressive 21% of the total what the country consumed.With February having offered a record amount of light with nearly around 150 hours of sun, the southern oriented solar panels produced 74 kWh on average, either 72% more than the average of these last 10 years. According to data released by the Belgian renewable energy association APERE, prom 7:45 a 18:15 solar PV modules installed in the country injected an average of 12% of power during when the sun is out, and from 11h30 to 14h30 clearly ...

