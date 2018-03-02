Twenty countries, including Brazil, have already ratified their adhesion to the organization. For the executive president of ABSOLAR, the initiative will represent a strategic step to position Brazil as a main player in the international solar photovoltaic sector. Meanwhile, the cumulative installed capacity of DGPV system connected to the Brazilian grid has reached 200 MW.Brazil could join the International Solar Alliance International (ASI) soon. In the framework of the recent Brazilian accession to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the entry into the ASI will represent an important ...

