Online musical instruments and equipment retailer Gear4music Holdings posted a year-end trading update for the 12 months ended 28 February on Friday, reporting a 43% increase in total revenue following continuing strong growth in the UK and Europe. The AIM-traded firm said UK sales grew 27% to £44.26m, while Europe and the rest of the world was ahead 69% to £35.84m. That made for total sales of £80.1m. Gear4music said conversion across all websites improved to 3.25% from 2.75% in the prior ...

