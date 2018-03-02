Investors in specialist bank PCF Group were told that the company was trading strongly and in line with management expectations on Friday, as they gathered for its annual general meeting in London. The AIM-traded firm's chief executive, Scott Maybury, reported that new business originations in the five-month period to 28 February were 93% ahead of the comparative period last year, at £54.5m. He also claimed that the quality of originations had been maintained. "The lending portfolio has grown ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...