The five founders of AIM-listed online trading platform Plus500 have sold 7.27 million shares in the company - a 6% stake - pocketing gross proceeds of £80m. The shares were sold at 1,100p each and the founders have agreed with Liberum, which is global coordinator for the placing, not to sell any further ordinary shares for a period of 180 days after completion. In a statement on Thursday announcing the placing, the company said the sale reflects the founders' "desire to diversify their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...