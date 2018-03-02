Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Paycom Software's Revenue Surged 30%; Adjusted EPS Soared 61.1%

Stock Monitor: The Trade Desk Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) ("Paycom"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PAYC. Paycom reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 06, 2018. The maker of human-resources and payroll software outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Paycom Software. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TTD

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Paycom Software most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PAYC

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Paycom's total revenues soared 30% to $114.0 million compared to total revenues of $87.8 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $113 million.

During Q4 2017, Paycom's recurring revenues of $111.7 million advance 29% on a y-o-y basis and constituted 98% of total revenues.

Paycom reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $31.8 million in Q4 2017, up 53.6% compared to $20.7 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Paycom's GAAP net income was $12.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $8.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter non-GAAP net income was $16.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the year earlier corresponding quarter. Paycom's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.23 per share.

For full year 2017, Paycom's total revenues of $433.0 million represented a 32% increase compared to total revenues of $329.1 million in FY16. The Company's recurring revenues of $425.4 million increased 31% on a y-o-y basis and constituted 98% of total revenues. For the sixth year in a row, Paycom's revenue retention rate was 91%, underscoring that the Company's clients continue to see the value in partnering with Paycom.

For FY17, Paycom's GAAP net income was $66.8 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $43.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in FY016. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $76.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $51.6 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in FY016.

Cash Matters

Paycom's cash and cash equivalents were $46.1 million as of December 31, 2017. The Company's total debt was $35.3 million as of December 31, 2017. Paycom returned value to its stockholders in the form of over 1.2 million shares repurchased over the course of FY17, including over 770,000 shares purchased in the open market. During the reported quarter, the Company repurchased over 538,000 shares.

Financial Outlook

For the quarter ending March 31, 2018, Paycom is forecasting total revenues in the range of $150 million to $152 million and adjusted EBITDA in the band of $74 million to $76 million.

For the year ending December 31, 2018, Paycom is projecting total revenues in the range of $541 million to $543 million and adjusted EBITDA in the band of $213 million to $215 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Paycom Software's stock slightly dropped 0.16%, ending the trading session at $98.76.

Volume traded for the day: 654.41 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.05%; previous three-month period - up 16.83%; past twelve-month period - up 77.28%; and year-to-date - up 22.94%

After yesterday's close, Paycom Software's market cap was at $5.57 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 87.48.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors