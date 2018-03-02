Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: MDU's Quarterly Revenues Advanced 14.7%

Stock Monitor: Continental Building Products Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, MDU reported revenues of $1.17 billion, up 14.7% compared to $1.02 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates by $40 million.

For the full fiscal year 2017, MDU recorded operating revenues of $4.44 billion, up 7.5% compared to $4.13 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, MDU's earnings from continuing operations were $115.4 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to $66.3 million, or $0.33 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.37 per share.

MDU reported earnings from continuing operations of $284.2 million, or $1.45 per share, in FY17 compared to $232.4 million, or $1.19 per share, in FY16. Including discontinued operations, MDU posted earnings of $280.4 million, or $1.43 per share, in FY17 compared to $63.7 million, or $0.33 per share, in FY16.

Business Unit Results

During Q4 2017, MDU's Electric Business segment generated revenues of $88.5 million compared to $83.4 million in Q4 2016. The segment reported earnings of $31.9 million in the reported quarter compared to $29.2 million in the prior year's same quarter. The segment's earnings increased as a result of higher electric retail sales margins from approved rate recovery, as well as the recovery of additional investment in a Midcontinent Independent System Operator multi-value project.

For Q4 2017, MDU's Natural Gas Distribution segment's revenues advanced 6% to $282.0 million compared to $266.0 million in Q4 2016. The segment reported earnings of $18.0 million versus $22.0 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. The enactment of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), which was signed into law on December 22, 2017, resulted in additional income tax expenses of $4.3 million in the segment. Excluding the impact of the TCJA, the business had an increase in earnings from higher natural gas distribution retail sales margins.

MDU's Pipeline and Midstream segment recorded revenues of $32.3 million in Q4 2017 compared to $35.8 million in Q4 2016. The segment reported earnings of $5.4 million compared to $5.1 million in the year ago corresponding period, including additional income tax expenses of $200,000, as a result of the enactment of the TCJA.

During Q4 2017, MDU's Construction Services segment generated revenues of $357.2 million compared to $250.5 million in Q4 2016, up 42.6%. The segment reported earnings of $20.4 million in the reported quarter compared to $13.7 million in the prior year's same quarter. The segment included an income tax benefit of $4.3 million as a result of the enactment of the TCJA in Q4 2017. Excluding the impact of the TCJA, the segment's earnings increased as a result of higher outside and inside specialty contracting margins.

For Q4 2017, MDU's Construction Materials and Contracting segment's revenues climbed 6.4% to $423.9 million compared to $398.3 million in Q4 2016. The segment reported earnings of $58.9 million versus $13.9 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. The segment's reported quarter results included an income tax benefit of $41.9 million as a result of the enactment of the TCJA. Excluding the impact of the TCJA, the segment's earnings improved from higher aggregate and construction margins.

Outlook

For FY18, MDU is estimating earnings per share to be in the range of $1.25 to $1.45. The Company's Construction Services segment is expected to generate revenues in the band of $1.45 billion to $1.60 billion, while the Construction Materials segment's revenues are estimated to be in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, MDU Resources Group's stock slightly advanced 0.53%, ending the trading session at $26.43.

Volume traded for the day: 617.82 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.08%

After yesterday's close, MDU Resources Group's market cap was at $5.16 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.14.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the General Building Materials industry.

