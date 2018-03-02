Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Lowe's and Sherwin-Williams Expand Scope of Their Partnership for Enhanced Customer Experience

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 02, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Lowe's Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LOW as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 28, 2018, Lowe's and The Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) jointly announced that they are expanding the scope of their partnership across the entire paints segment. The step is aimed at improving the customer experience by offering a wider selection and portfolio of paints products for their paint projects. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Scope of Expanded Partnership

As per the new partnership agreement between Lowe's and Sherwin-Williams, Lowe's will become the exclusive nationwide home center to offer top selling Sherwin-Williams stain brands - Minwax®, Cabot® and Thompson's® Water Seal®, top paintbrush brand, Purdy® and industry-leading spray paint, Krylon®. Lowe's plans to launch the Krylon® spray paint in the Q1 of its fiscal year and launch the new paint, stain and applicator programs during the fiscal year. In addition, Sherwin-Williams plans to become the sole nationwide supplier of interior and exterior paints, including its Valspar® and HGTV Home® brands for all retail outlets of Lowe's in the US.

Both companies have a long history of working together since 1971 when Lowe's and the Valspar Corp. had started the relationship, followed by the launch of Valspar paint brand at Lowe's stores in 2007. The partnership was further strengthened when HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams was launched at Lowe's stores in 2015.

Commenting on the matter, Michael P. McDermott, Lowe's Chief Customer Officer, said:

"Sherwin-Williams is one of the most recognized brands for paint and highly respected for quality products by both do-it-yourselfers and professional customers. Sherwin-Williams' family of brands is among some of America's most trusted. We are proud to expand the partnership and bring customers more of the industry's top brands for their next paint project."

Aaron Erter, President, and GM - Consumer Brands Division at Sherwin-Williams, added:

"As paint continues to reign as the #1 do-it-yourself project, we know this expanded alliance will provide an improved experience that helps make customers more confident when selecting a color, product, and applicator for their next paint or stain project."

Additional plans by Lowe's to improve Customer Experience

Lowe's has revealed its plans to invest in its paint service model at the start of the current quarter by rolling out a new paint desk experience followed by a complete nationwide rollout in H2 2018. The new paint desk experience will feature simplified line design across multiple categories, an updated product selector display and a simplified and streamlined service model. This will make it easier for customers to work with an associate to find a color, pick a paint or stain and start their paint project.

About Lowe's Cos. Inc.

Founded in 1946 and Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement Company. The Company operates or services over 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores in the US, Canada, and Mexico and more than 18 million customers a week. It offers 13 product categories ranging from appliances and tools to paint, lumber, and nursery products. The Company recorded sales of $68.6 billion in the fiscal year 2017 and has an employee strength of over 310,000 people.

About The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Founded in 1866, Cleveland, Ohio-based Sherwin-Williams is the global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The Company's Consumer Brands Group manufactures and distributes well-known brands such as Valspar, HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax, Thompson's, Water Seal, Cabot, Purdy, etc.

The products under these brands are sold via mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. Sherwin-Williams acquired The Valspar Corporation in 2017 and gained a prominent market position in the architectural paint in North America, South America, China, Australia, and the UK. The merged Company generated pro-forma revenues of $15.8 billion in FY16 and has a team of approximately 60,000 associates worldwide.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Lowe's' stock dropped 1.82%, ending the trading session at $87.96.

Volume traded for the day: 15.15 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 6.94 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 7.69%; previous six-month period - up 19.75%; and past twelve-month period - up 7.99%

After yesterday's close, Lowe's' market cap was at $73.09 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.12.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Home Improvement Stores industry.

