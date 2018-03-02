Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Highwoods Properties' Q4 Bottom-line Beat Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Mack-Cali Realty Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Highwoods Properties' rental and other revenues increased to $175.86 million from $167.65 million in Q4 FY16. However, the Company's rental and other revenues missed market consensus estimates of $177.1 million.

The real estate investment trust reported net income available for common stockholders of $56.57 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, up from $25.38 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's funds from operations (FFO) available for common stockholders increased to $88.70 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, during Q4 FY17 compared to $84.60 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report FFO of $0.83 per diluted share.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based Company reported rental and other revenues of $702.74 million for FY17 compared to $665.63 million in FY16. The Company's net income available for common stockholders increased to $182.87 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in FY17 from $521.79 million, or $5.30 per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, FFO available for common stockholders grew to $357.50 million, or $3.39 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $332.31 million, or $3.28 per diluted share, in FY16

Earnings Metrics

Highwoods Properties' total operating expense increased to $128.16 million in Q4 FY17 from $124.60 million in Q4 FY16. For Q4 FY17, the Company's reported other loss of $349 million compared to other income of $454 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell to $107.10 million in Q4 FY17 from $101.90 million in Q4 FY16.

The Company's quarter-end occupancy was 92.9% in Q4 FY17 and 93.1% in Q4 FY16. The leased office space increased to 1.02 million square feet in Q4 FY17 from 0.73 million square feet in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, average office cash rental rate per square foot for in-place leases increased to $25.16 in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, from $24.12 in last year's comparable quarter.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

In the twelve months ended on December 31, 2017, net cash provided by operating activities was $352.53 million, up from $305.81 million in the prior year's same period. At the close of books on December 31, 2017, Highwoods Properties had $3.27 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $49.49 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. The Company's net mortgage and notes payable balance as on December 31, 2017, was $2.01 billion versus $1.95 billion as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, debt-to-EBITDA as on December 31, 2017, stood at 4.70x versus 4.78x as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on February 06, 2018, Highwoods Properties' Board of Directors hiked the cash dividend by 5.1% to $0.4625 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on March 06, 2018, to shareholders of record as of February 20, 2018.

Outlook

Highwoods Properties' FFO outlook for FY18 is projected in the range of $3.35 to $3.47 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Highwoods Properties' stock marginally fell 0.07%, ending the trading session at $42.98.

Volume traded for the day: 680.94 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Highwoods Properties' market cap was at $4.38 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.84.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Office industry.

