Active-Investors: Wired News - Dick's Sporting Goods Takes a Stance Against Gun Violence, Stops the Sale of Assault-style Rifles; Bans Sale of Guns to People Under 21

Stock Monitor: Big 5 Sporting Goods Post Earnings Reporting

The Company's decision comes in the wake of the recent mass shooting at Parkland, Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018, where 17 people were killed. The suspected perpetrator Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old, had purchased a gun from a Dick's Sporting Goods' store in the month of November 2017, although the gun purchased was not the weapon used in the shooting.

The Company said that it was "deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland" and offered is prayers and thoughts to the victims and their families. The Company's contention is that in spite of having checks and systems in place and following all rules, these steps are not enough to save lives of children - the future of America. The Company feels that this time just thoughts and prayers would not be enough and announced a series of steps that the Company would take immediately.

Steps announced by Dick's Sporting Goods

The Company has decided to implement the following steps, effective immediately, moving towards solving the problem of gun violence:

It will stop the sale of assault-style rifles (modern sporting rifles). Dick's had stopped selling these rifles at its stores in after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown, Connecticut in December 2012. These rifles were sold from the Company's Field & Stream stores. The Company will now stop the sale of these rifles from all 35 Field & Stream stores;

The Company will not sell any firearms to any person under the age of 21 years;

The Company has also decided to stop the sale of high capacity magazines;

The Company also reiterated that it never has and never will sell bump stocks that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly.

Suggestions for Congress

The Company also appealed to the elected officials to make certain amendments the existing Gun Control Act of 1968 (GCA). Some of the suggestions from the Company include:

Put a ban on the sale of assault-style firearms;

Increase the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21 years from the current 18 years;

Ban the sale of high capacity magazines and bump stocks;

Sale to be supported by universal background checks that include relevant mental health information as well as any brush with the law;

Create a complete universal database of individuals banned from buying firearms;

Stop the private sale of firearms and sale of firearms at gun shows which waives the need for background checks and thus stem the loophole.

The statement from Edward Stack concluded saying:

"We hope others join us in this effort to let our kids know that their pleas are being taken seriously. Some will say these steps can't guarantee tragedies like Parkland will never happen again. They may be correct - but if common sense reform is enacted and even one life is saved, it will have been worth it. We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe."

The Company is the first major retailer to officially announce restrictions on the sale of firearms following the Parkland tragedy. The Parkland incident has once again sparked the debate on Gun Control Act of 1968 (GCA) and the National Rifle Association (NRA), a pro-gun rights lobby. The Company's decision also comes after pressure from teen activists who have emerged out of the Parkland tragedy and are calling for the boycott of companies like Dick's Sporting Goods, gun retailers, manufacturers, and companies doing business with the NRA. The teen activists are also demanding that Congress takes steps to curtail gun violence in the US and demanding tougher gun laws. The incident has also resulted in many companies suspending discounts offers and cost-saving programs to members of the NRA.

About Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

Founded in 1948, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Dick's Sporting Goods is a leading omnichannel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Company also owns and operates specialty stores Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, True Runner and Chelsea Collective. The Company operated over 715 stores as on February 03, 2018, and offers its goods through its e-commerce platform.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 01, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Dick's Sporting Goods' stock marginally climbed 0.50%, ending the trading session at $32.18.

Volume traded for the day: 2.08 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 14.81%; previous six-month period - up 21.34%; and year-to-date - up 11.97%

After yesterday's close, Dick's Sporting Goods' market cap was at $3.46 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 11.86.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.80%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Sporting Goods Stores industry.

