Kush Bottles, Inc.: Kush Bottles to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2018 / Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) ("Kush Bottles" or the "Company"), a leading provider of packaging, supplies, vaporizers, accessories, and branding solutions for the regulated cannabis industry, announced today it will present at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 6 at 7:30 AM PST / 10:30 AM EST. Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Kovacevich, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

Interested investors can access the presentation through the Events page of the Company website or at the following link or: http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26536

Mr. Kovacevich will discuss Kush Bottles' market positioning and recently announced strategic initiatives, including:

The Company's plans to expand its physical presence in the rapidly growing East Coast legal cannabis market

The strategic partnership with Merida Capital Partners, supported by a $6 million investment to accelerate Kush Bottles' near and long-term growth strategy

The Company's progress building new distribution channels and expanding its client base, including a new agreement with Future Farm Technologies Inc. to develop a suite of customized packaging and comprehensive compliance solutions

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 60 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 100 million units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: "potential," "look forward," "believe," "dedicated," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website, at www.kushbottles.com.

