Stock Market Manager Announces the Hosting of Research Coverage of AzurRx, Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) by Trickle Research LLC

About AzurRx, Biopharma, Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma is a development stage biopharmaceutical company (NASDAQ: AZRX) focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. Our therapeutic products will be administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company currently has two products in its pipeline: MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients) and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. The company is headquartered in New York City, with scientific operations in Langlade, France.

For more information about AzurRx, go to www.azurrx.com.

About Trickle Research LLC

Our mission at Trickle Research is to provide our subscribers with proprietary research and analysis on emerging opportunities both public and private. In the public arena those criteria are generally found among the microcap and small cap sectors of the equity markets. As our name implies, while we certainly look for opportunities in the early stage of development, we also view illiquidity as another potentially positive attribute. We recognize that may be a rather unorthodox approach, but in general, our view is that the requirement for asset liquidity has become so dominant that it has added premiums (apparent or otherwise) to the prices of those "liquid" assets. Put another way, one of the best places to find value may be amongst investments focused on long term returns rather than on near term liquidity.

Trickle's proprietary research is available by invitation subscription. However, Trickle also has a licensing arrangement with Stock Market Manager that allows for the hosting and distribution of Trickle's research to the public under certain circumstances. For more information on Trickle Research visit: www.trickleresearch.com

About Stock Market Manager

Stock Market Manager operates a proprietary system for distribution of press releases, research and corporate news to its database of investors and financial professionals of over 300,000 as well as financial terminals, print, broadcast and trade media, wire services, news agencies, and other portals, websites, and social media. The news distribution system allows companies to distribute news and information to their shareholders in real time and incorporates access to quotes, filings, and financial information through its quote media service. SMM.global specializes in providing independent research on small and micro-cap companies.

Website: www.smm.global

