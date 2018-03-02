Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2018) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces final assay results from drilling conducted in January 2018 at the Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario, as previously described in news releases dated December 12 and 27, 2017 and January 29, 2018.

The Company completed ten HQ core holes and deepened Hole N17-14 during the 813 metre drill program. Drilling targeted the Red Carbonate Zone ("RCZ") and consistently intercepted structurally controlled quartz veining hosted within the RCZ, and the footwall and hanging-wall of the RCZ structure. Seven of the drill holes intersected significant gold mineralization (Table 1).

Table 1: Gold assays from split HQ core.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) EOH

(m) Au (g/t)

(Weighted

Average) N17-14 3.0 4.0 1.0 66 1.82 N17-14 21.0 22.0 1.0 11.8 N17-14 37.0 38.0 1.0 27.4 N18-17 34.3 34.7 0.4 48 1.99 N18-18 52.2 53.2 1.0 75 1.44 N18-19 44.1 45.1 1.0 63 0.58 N18-19 48.1 49.1 1.0 2.68 N18-21 74.6 75.3 0.7 114 4.26 N18-21 91.9 96.4 4.5 2.25 Incl. 91.9 92.9 1.0 3.53 Incl. 93.9 94.4 0.5 9.49 Incl. 95.4 96.4 1.0 1.51 N18-22 117.7 118.7 1.0 129 1.17 N18-22 121.0 121.6 0.6 2.44 N18-22 122.6 123.6 1.0 1.04 N18-23 44.1 44.6 0.5 78 1.02

Drilling demonstrates high- and low-grade, near surface gold mineralization along the tested strike-length of the target structure, which remains open along strike and depth. Drill holes were positioned to intersect gold-mineralized quartz veins at near right angles, so core length and true width of mineralized zones are similar. Table 2 below provides location, azimuth, dip and length of each drill hole with reported assays.

The RCZ is situated approximately 600 metres south-southeast of the high grade Gananoque showing and accordingly, the Company plans to evaluate the Gananoque as well as the 600 metre gap between the RCZ and Gananoque. The program is estimated to consist of an aggregate of up to 7,500 metres in drilling at core lengths of up to 150 metres and is subject to further financing being secured by the Company.

Drill core for assaying was delivered by the Company following secure chain of custody procedures. Assaying was carried out by Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") of Thunder Bay, Ontario, who are an ISO accredited Laboratory. For the above assaying, Actlabs conducted fire assay with gravimetric finish or metallic screen assay of potentially high-grade samples. RT Minerals monitors laboratory precision and accuracy with Company QA/QC protocols.

Mr. Kevin Kivi, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person for RT Minerals Corp. and approves the technical content of this news release.

Table 2: Drill hole location, azimuth, dip and length.

Drill Hole Easting (UTM,

NAD83

Zone 16) Northing (UTM,

NAD83

Zone 16) Azimuth Dip EOH (m) N17-14 667195 5310687 200° -62° 66 N18-17 667204 5310658 20° -80° 48 N18-19 667157 5310641 20° -45° 63 N18-21 667109 5310675 120° -60° 114 N18-22 667095 5310666 120° -60° 129 N18-23 667125 5310685 120° -76° 78

ABOUT RT MINERALS CORP.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of primarily gold and diamond properties in Canada. The Company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River gold properties that are respectively contiguous to the southern and eastern borders of Red Pine Exploration Inc.'s Wawa Gold Project near Wawa, Ontario; the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine gold property that is staked within Red Pine's Wawa Gold Project; the 100% owned Ballard Lake diamond and gold property located ~50 km ENE of Wawa, Ontario; and the 100% owned Dog Lake gold property located ~59 km NE of Wawa, Ontario.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "RTMFF" with DTC eligibility for trading in the United States.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

