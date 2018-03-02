Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2018) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCBB: GXSFF) (FWB: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") will be attending the 2018 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") international convention and Investors Exchange in Toronto on March 4-7, 2018.

The Company will be exhibiting at Booth #2449 on the Investors Exchange floor at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre ("MTCC") from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm each day. We would like to invite all shareholders, investors and friends of the Company to visit our booth and meet with management and staff over the 4-day period to learn about the Company's exploration and development plans for 2018 and beyond.

Goldsource is also pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to present the Eagle Mountain Gold Project and its latest corporate plans at the Guyana Mining Day, with the theme "Guyana in Focus" during the PDAC convention. The Guyana Mining Day event is organized by the Guyana Office for Investment ("GO-Invest") and Guyana Goldfields Inc. This is an excellent opportunity to learn more about Guyana's economic development plans and strategies in relation to the mining industry from Guyana's Minister of Finance, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Guyana's and Canada's respective High Commissioners and other honorable executive guests. Goldsource along with other exploration and mining companies with interests in Guyana, South America, will be presenting during the Guyana Mining Day event on Sunday, March 4th, at the MTCC, North Building, 255 Front Street West, Toronto, Reception Hall 104 C & D. The event is scheduled to run between 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - registration will start at 2:00 pm - while the corporate presentations are expected to take place between 3:00 pm and 4:30 pm.

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos

President

Goldsource Mines Inc.

For Further Information:

Goldsource Mines Inc.

Contact:Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos, President

Fred Cooper, Investor Relations

Telephone:+1 (604) 694-1760

Fax:+1 (604) 357-1313

Toll Free:1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)

Email:info@goldsourcemines.com

Website:www.goldsourcemines.com

570 Granville Street, Suite 501

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1





Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.