Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive rear seat infotainment market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global automotive rear seat infotainmentmarket will grow at a CAGR of over 30%during the forecast period. The integration of smartphones and tablets for in-car infotainment is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The demand for in-vehicle connectivity and telematics has resulted in technological improvements that improve the overall in-vehicle experience of all the vehicle occupants. In addition, as consumers started increasing their interaction with their personal mobile devices, they expected the same experience from the in-vehicle infotainment systems, particularly with respect to user interface. The evolution of connectivity in vehicles has led to consumers connecting their smartphones and tablets to the vehicle's infotainment systems to access enhanced entertainment and information.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advertisement and marketing opportunities as one of the key emerging trends driving the global automotive rear seat infotainment market:

Advertisement and marketing opportunities

Rear seat infotainment provides the OEMs with unique opportunities, which they cannot implement on the front side infotainment due to driver distraction and other requirements. In contrast with drivers, passengers want to be engaged during long-distance traveling, and this need must be fulfilled by rear seat infotainment systems manufacturers. Content delivery is one of the important features of rear seat infotainment. This is often brought from secondary sources such as smartphones or tablets. The value proposition for rear seat infotainment are in movies, videos, and streaming digital content for the younger generation. This segment of the population has potential to provide massive opportunities for advertisers, as well as OEMs that are enthusiastic for generating revenues.

"The measurable and targeted advertisement such as on the internet and on the rear screen can provide recurring revenue to the OEMs. The goal of in-car advertising is to convert their ads to actual transactions and to move the industry forward. Small advertisers need to work with players with a widespread distribution base to get these ads, deals or commerce opportunities to reach the target consumers. There is immense potential for advertisers to reach target customers through in-car advertisement, and proper delivery of such advertisements will give OEMs recurring revenue in the long run," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onautomotive electronics

Global automotive rear seat infotainment market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive rear seat infotainment market into the following end-users (OEMs and aftermarket) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

OEMs provide rear seat infotainment as a standard fitment in some of the models and as an additional accessory in other selected models. The aftermarket offers multi-range rear seat infotainment systems compatible with multiple car manufacturers and their product variants. Thus, adoption of rear seat infotainment system through aftermarket is higher than through OEMs.

EMEA was the leading region for the global automotive rear seat infotainment market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 42%. The market share of EMEA is anticipated to decrease substantially during the forecast period. But, the market share of APAC is expected to increase significantly over the next four years.

