sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.03.2018 | 15:31
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Miami International Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Activity for February 2018; MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Daily and Monthly Records

PRINCETON, New Jersey, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported the February 2018 trading activity for its two fully electronic options exchanges - MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL (together, the MIAX Exchange Group). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 34.9 million contracts in February 2018 for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 1,837,040 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 8.77%.

Detailed volume statistics are as follows:



Trading Volume for MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL,
Monthly Comparison

Year-to-Date Comparison

Total Options Contracts

Feb 2018

Feb 2017

% Chg

Jan 2018

% Chg

Feb 2018

Feb 2017

% Chg

Trading Days

19

19


21


40

39


U.S. Equity Options Industry

398,009,570

284,159,084

40.1%

411,650,134

-3.3%

809,659,704

575,924,258

40.6%

MIAX Exchange Group

34,903,769

19,953,302

74.9%

29,880,942

16.8%

64,784,711

37,288,427

73.7%

MIAX Options

17,292,735

19,435,519

-11.0%

19,137,782

-9.6%

36,430,517

36,770,644

-0.9%

MIAX PEARL

17,611,034

517,783

3301.2%

10,743,160

63.9%

28,354,194

517,783

5376.1%










Options ADV

Feb 2018

Feb 2017

% Chg

Jan 2018

% Chg

Feb 2018

Feb 2017

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

20,947,872

14,955,741

40.1%

19,602,387

6.9%

20,241,493

14,767,289

37.1%

MIAX Exchange Group

1,837,040

1,050,174

74.9%

1,422,902

29.1%

1,619,618

956,114

69.4%

MIAX Options

910,114

1,022,922

-11.0%

911,323

-0.1%

910,763

942,837

-3.4%

MIAX PEARL

926,897

27,252

3301.2%

511,579

81.2%

708,855

13,276

5239.2%










Market Share

Feb 2018

Feb 2017

% Chg

Jan 2018

% Chg

Feb 2018

Feb 2017

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

8.77%

7.02%

24.9%

7.26%

20.8%

8.00%

6.47%

23.6%

MIAX Options

4.34%

6.84%

-36.5%

4.65%

-6.5%

4.50%

6.38%

-29.5%

MIAX PEARL

4.42%

0.18%

2328.3%

2.61%

69.5%

3.50%

0.09%

3795.2%

Other achievements include:

  • MIAX PEARL
    • Celebrated its one-year launch anniversary on February 6, 2018
    • Closed over 5% market share for the first time in February 2018 and established a new daily market share record of 5.56% on February 23, 2018
    • New daily record for contracts during February 2018
      • 1,209,539 contracts executed on February 16, 2018
    • New monthly record for contracts executed during February 2018
      • 17,611,034 contracts executed
    • New monthly market share record during February 2018
      • 4.42% of OCC national volume in equity options
  • MIAX Exchange Group
    • Closed over 10% market share for the first time in February 2018 and established a new daily market share record of 10.60% on February 22, 2018
    • New daily record for contracts during February 2018
      • 2,544,179 contracts executed jointly on MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL on February 2, 2018
    • New monthly record for contracts executed during February 2018
      • 34,903,769 contracts executed jointly on MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL
    • New monthly market share record during February 2018
      • 8.77% of OCC national volume in equity options

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.

Corporate Communications Contact:

Dominique Prunetti-Miller


(609) 897-1465


dprunetti@miami-holdings.com

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX Options) and MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL and together with MIAX Options, the MIAX Exchange Group), two fully electronic options trading exchanges.

MIAX Options currently lists and trades options on over 2,700 multi-listed classes. MIAX Options' unparalleled system throughput is approximately 38 million quotes per second. The average latency for a single quote on MIAX Options is approximately 16.49 microseconds for a full round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 23.71 and 43.68 microseconds, respectively.

MIAX PEARL launched trading operations on February 6, 2017 and currently lists and trades options on over 2,700 multi-listed classes. The average latency for a single order on MIAX PEARL is approximately 24.19 microseconds for a round trip. At the 99th and 99.9th percentiles, the latency on MIAX PEARL is approximately 26.89 and 48.24 microseconds, respectively.

The MIAX Exchange Group has assembled a team with deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on options exchanges, and its trading platforms have been developed in-house and designed from the ground up for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives trading. MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with both traditional (MIAX Options) and maker-taker (MIAX PEARL) pricing structures. The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, New Jersey.The MIAX Exchange Group also maintains a Miami Operations Center in Miami, Florida, which contains the Miami Annual Meeting and Conference Center and the offices of Miami International Technologies, LLC (MIAX Technologies) and MIAX Global, LLC (MIAX Global).

In addition to MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL, MIH is the parent holding company of MIAX Technologies and MIAX Global. MIAX Technologies is MIH's technology subsidiary for the sale and/or license of the trading technology developed by the MIAX Exchange Group. MIAX Global focuses on merger, acquisition and joint venture activities of MIH.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of MIH, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical or current facts of MIH, together with its subsidiaries, including MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL (collectively, the Company). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company; the competitive position of the Company; potential growth opportunities available to the Company; the expectation with respect to securities, options and future markets and general economic conditions; the effects of competition on the Company's business; and the impact of future legislation and regulatory changes on the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.





© 2018 PR Newswire