MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/02/18 -- Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A)(TSX: TCL.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on March 1st, 2018. All of the candidates proposed as directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting as follows:

For Withhold Number % Number % Jacynthe Cote 301,612,455 98.84% 3,539,686 1.16% Richard Fortin 299,219,989 98.06% 5,932,152 1.94% Yves Leduc 304,715,833 99.86% 436,308 0.14% Isabelle Marcoux 298,995,587 97.98% 6,156,554 2.02% Nathalie Marcoux 302,680,224 99.19% 2,471,917 0.81% Pierre Marcoux 302,426,145 99.11% 2,725,996 0.89% Remi Marcoux 302,607,040 99.17% 2,545,101 0.83% Anna Martini 304,803,863 99.89% 348,278 0.11% Francois Olivier 304,058,175 99.64% 1,093,966 0.36% Mario Plourde 304,764,462 99.87% 387,679 0.13% Jean Raymond 304,703,541 99.85% 448,600 0.15% Francois R. Roy 302,526,363 99.14% 2,625,778 0.86% Annie Thabet 304,784,833 99.88% 367,308 0.12%

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is Canada's largest printer and a key supplier of flexible packaging in North America. The Corporation is also a leader in its specialty media segments. TC Transcontinental's mission is to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. The Corporation's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A)(TSX: TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has close to 6,500 employees in Canada and the United States, and revenues of C$2.0 billion in 2017. Website www.tc.tc

Contacts:

Media: Nathalie St-Jean

Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications

TC Transcontinental

514-954-3581

nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc

www.tc.tc



Financial Community: Shirley Chenny

Advisor, Investor Relations

TC Transcontinental

514-954-4166

shirley.chenny@tc.tc

www.tc.tc



