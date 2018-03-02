GKN PLC - Holding(s) in Company

GKN plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information:2.3 Major shareholding notifications

The following notification was received by the Company on 1 March 2018.

Kerry Watson

Company Secretary

2 March 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X')

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X

Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation N/A N/A N/A

NB Holdings Corporation N/A N/A N/A

BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited N/A N/A N/A

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited N/A N/A N/A

ML UK Capital Holdings Limited N/A N/A N/A

Merrill Lynch International N/A 3.450% 6.284%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held