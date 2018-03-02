Daily Litecoin News UpdateThe same week as Bitcoin's new upgrade is rolled out, Litecoin developers release the Litecoin update in a bid to stay ahead of the curve. The just-released "Litecoin Core version 0.15.1" embraces lower relay fees.Just to be clear, relay fees are different than transaction fees. Transaction fees will be lowered in the next major update, the "Litecoin Core version 0.16.0," which is currently in the works.So what's the difference? What does the current upgrade offer?In layman's terms, a relay fee is the minimum fee you're willing to pay for a transaction, while the transaction fee is the amount you actually pay. Confused? Let's break.

