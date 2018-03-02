

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced that it has been selected as Brand Expedia Group's global provider of travel insurance and assistance products. Aon Affinity Travel Practice, Expedia's long-term U.S. insurance partner, will continue to provide advisory services to Expedia and will deliver customer claim services in the U.S.



Travelers can opt for AIG's Travel Guard insurance offerings at the U.S. point of purchase for flights, hotels, packages, cars and cruises on Expedia sites, including Expedia.com, CheapTickets Orbitz and Travelocity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX