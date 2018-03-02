Market shares and turnover for warrants, certificates and Exchange Traded Notes trading.
This report contains tables both for warrants, certificates and ETN:
* Market shares per member * Market shares per issuer * Turnover per warrants, certificates and ETN * Turnover per segment
Trading for warrants, certificates and ETN both in Stockholm and Helsinki and for certificates and ETN in Copenhagen
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=666922
This report contains tables both for warrants, certificates and ETN:
* Market shares per member * Market shares per issuer * Turnover per warrants, certificates and ETN * Turnover per segment
Trading for warrants, certificates and ETN both in Stockholm and Helsinki and for certificates and ETN in Copenhagen
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=666922