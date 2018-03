Verona Pharma's shares leapt after it announced on Friday that it had obtained "favourable" top line data from its most recent clinical trials for a treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF). According to data from the clinical stage biopharmaceutical company's phase 2a trial, Nebulized RP554 has a positive pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile and was seen to achieve "statistically significant (P ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...