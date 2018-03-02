City broker Beaufort Securities and its clearing house, Beaufort Asset Clearing Services, have been declared insolvent by the Financial Conduct Authority. The FCA said insolvency practitioners should take over their running "in order to protect assets from dissipation and protect the customers of both firms". PwC has been appointed as administrator for the firms, which act as traditional stockbrokers servicing private investors, corporate clients and institutions. The FCA said both companies ...

