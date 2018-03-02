Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive windshield marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005325/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive windshield market 2018-2022 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global automotive windshield market will grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The global rise in automotive sales is leading to an augmented demand for windshields.

The sales of automotive windshields are closely related to the growth of the passenger and commercial vehicles market. The passenger vehicle segment accounts for the major portion of the global automotive windshield market, and this segment has been exhibiting a CAGR of around 4% in recent years.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing use of solar reflective windshields as one of the key emerging trends driving the global automotive windshield market:

Growing use of solar reflective windshields

Conventional glass in automotive windshields is increasingly being replaced by solar-reflective windshields owing to several advantages offered by them. Solar reflective windshields reflect infrared rays and reduce the amount of heat entering the car, thus maintaining cabin temperature. These windshields reflect nearly 50% of the infrared rays back into the atmosphere and thus keep the cabin, steering wheel, seats, and other plastic components cool. Thus, occupants experience more comfort inside the car. Solar reflective windshields also enhance vehicle styling.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "Pilkington is one of the leading players in the manufacturing of solar reflecting windshields. Optikool and EZ-KOOL are optimized solar absorbing glass that provides a significant improvement in terms of consumer comfort. They reduce the solar energy entering the car by 30% compared to standard tinted glasses, maintaining a soothing temperature in the cabin. This also helps improve the efficiency of car air-conditioning systems."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Automotive windshield market segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive windshield marketby vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC was the leading region for the global automotive windshield marketin 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 54%, followed by the Americas and EMEA. APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth to increase its market share by more than 1% further, while EMEA is expected to witness a decline of close to 2% in its market share over the forecast period.

Technavio's best deal of the month! Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005325/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com