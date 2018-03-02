Top CBD Companies to Capitalize, Should the Hoosier State Legalize Cannabidiol Oil

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As reported this week by the Indianapolis Star, Indiana may be the latest state to legalize cannabidiol oil, or CBD oil in the Hoosier state. The House unanimously passed Senate Bill 52, which would legalize CBD oil that contains only low-levels of THC. That is the component that at higher levels gives cannabis users a "high." Included in today's commentary: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC), and General Cannabis Corp. (OTC: CANN).

If the measure clears a couple more hurdles, it could become law by late March.

Last legislative session lawmakers passed a bill to allow epileptic patients on a registry to purchase CBD oil.

The Senate is set to vote on two other CBD-related bills, including House Bill 1137, which would allow Hoosiers to grow low-THC hemp.

This is another great piece of news for the CBD industry.

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Market Cap: $17.59M, current share price: $.45

Innovative snack brand development company NightFood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF), announced that the Company has scheduled an investor conference call at 4:30 PM eastern standard time on Thursday, Mar 1st, 2018.

"It's been a very eventful and very successful three months for both NightFood and MJ Munchies," commented Company CEO Sean Folkson."We respect the importance of open communication, and enjoy keeping investors up to date on Company developments through these ongoing quarterly calls."

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

Market Cap: $3.05B, current share price: $108.95

GWPH, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform, this week announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan drug designation for cannabidiol (CBD) for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis (TS). GW is currently recruiting a Phase 3 clinical trial of Epidiolex(cannabidiol) as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of seizures associated with TS, with data expected in the second half of 2018. Subject to positive results, GW expects to submit regulatory applications in 2019 for Epidiolex in TS in both the U.S. and Europe.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY)

Market Cap: $533.15M, current share price: $7.27

INSY, a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical cannabinoids and spray technology, recently that company founder John N. Kapoor, Ph.D., has completed the previously announced formation of an independently controlled trust related to his ownership stake in the company. The trust has been publicly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the company on a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC)

Market Cap: $233.74M, current share price: $.24

TRTC , a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, this year received State of California Temporary Authorization to cultivate, non-volatile manufacture, of cannabis for adult use.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN)

Market Cap: $111.76M, current share price: $3.33

CANN, the comprehensive resource for the highest quality service providers available to the regulated cannabis industry, announced the hiring of cannabis industry veteran Joe Hodas as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Leveraging his recent experience in helping drive Dixie Brands, Inc.'s national expansion efforts across multiple states and brand lines, Hodas will be responsible for driving revenue and efficiency across all of General Cannabis' (GC) existing lines of business, including: Iron Protection Group (security and cash transportation services); Chiefton (apparel and marketing consulting); and Next Big Crop (operations consulting and products), as well as General Cannabis' corporate infrastructure.

From an analysis of companies working with CBD and marijuana, there are many potential avenues for CBD to infiltrate the market.

