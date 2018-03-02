Copenhagen, 2018-03-02 16:49 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions, which ALK has received from the persons listed below:



In accordance with the guidelines for incentive payments to the Board of Management of ALK-Abelló A/S adopted by the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors undertook to grant conditional shares in ALK-Abelló A/S in March 2015. The conditional shares will be available in March 2018, three years following the date of grant, provided that ALK achieves the pre-agreed targets for vesting and that the employment relationship with the ALK Group has not been terminated by the Company on objective grounds or terminated during the three-year period from the date of allocation in 2015.



Delivery of shares has now taken place according to the conditions for the conditional shares in ALK-Abelló A/S granted in March 2015 to Board of Management and key employees.



Delivery of conditional shares for President & CEO Carsten Hellmann takes place in accordance with the sign on fee adopted at the company's Annual General Meeting on 15 March 2017.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Carsten Hellmann -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status President & CEO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Initial notification amendment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of B shares instrument DK0060027142 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DKK 813,819 1,140 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 1,140 - Aggregated volume DKK 813,819 - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Henrik Jacobi -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Member of the Board of Management -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Initial notification amendment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of B shares instrument DK0060027142 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DKK 424,756 595 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 595 - Aggregated volume DKK 424,756 - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Søren Daniel Niegel -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Member of the Board of Management -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Initial notification amendment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type of B shares instrument DK0060027142 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Delivery of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DKK 424,756 595 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 595 - Aggregated volume DKK 424,756 - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525



