

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft has confirmed that it has fixed Xbox Live issues that haunted Xbox One and Xbox 360 players on Friday.



'The service interruption has been resolved,' a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to IGN.



Thousands of gamers were pissed off after they were unable to log in into the gaming platform on Thursday afternoon.



'We are aware that some members may be having problems signing in to Xbox Live,' Microsoft confirmed on Xbox Live status page. 'We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we will be sure to provide you with frequent updates.'



Reports say that the outage is mainly affected players in the US and Western Europe.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX