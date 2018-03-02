Coding Bootcamp Market Set for 10.96% CAGR to 2021

PUNE, India, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Analysis of Coding Bootcamp Market Report 2017 includes in ReportsnReports.com. The analysts forecast global coding bootcamp market to grow at a CAGR of 10.96% during the period 2017-2021. Top players in the global coding bootcamp market: App Academy, Bloc, General Assembly, Hack Reactor, and Makers Academy. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: 4Geeks Academy, Academia de Código, AcadGild, Barcelona Code School, Big Sky Code Academy, Coded, Launch School, Thinkful, and Zip Code Wilmington.

Commenting on the Coding Bootcamp Market report, an analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increase in ready-to-work coding bootcamps. The bootcamps developed in ready-to-work model are specifically designed to address immediate shortages of technology talent. These programs provide people with the full set of skills needed to qualify for a junior developer. These type of bootcamps are typically referred to as Zero to Sixty code schools and include intense training programs that are full-time and part-time training programs.

According to the Coding Bootcamp market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Low cost of bootcamps. The short duration of training complemented with low-cost options ensure the cost-effectiveness of coding bootcamps when compared with a proper formal education that includes 4 years of bachelor's degree in Computer Science (CS). Typically, the cost of a coding bootcamp is equivalent to one semester of the CS degree program that generally leads to access to job profiles with a higher salary when compared to CS degree. The cost of training for students varies per region and program.

Coding bootcamps are immersive training programs that range from a few weeks to a few months. They are helpful to learners from diverse backgrounds to improve their programming skills and enhance their employability prospects. Technical and vocational education (TVE) equips students and individuals with skills to successfully transition as skilled employees to workplaces. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of Coding bootcamps market is Increase in formal education. One of the major factors hindering the growth of the market is the increase in the number of institutions and universities that provide formal education, such as bachelor's and master's degree in the field of Computer Science engineering. The number of enrollments in the higher education sector is increasing substantially, requiring colleges and universities to increase the number of classes. Also, the increasing demand for software engineers in both developed and developing economies is compelling the students to opt for degree programs from the formal educational institutions.

Another related report is Global Adaptive Security Architecture Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global adaptive security architecture market to grow at a CAGR of 14.46% during the period 2017-2021. Top companies are key players in the global adaptive security architecture market: Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, FireEye, and Juniper Networks. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Brocade Communications Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, Dell EMC, F-Secure, Fortinet, IBM, Kaspersky Lab, and Microsoft.

According to the Adaptive Security Architecture market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Advances in wireless networks. With an increase in the use of mobile devices among individual consumers, the use of wireless networks such as 2G and 3G has increased. However, due to the disadvantages of 2G and 3G such as weak digital signals, the high cost of upgrading cellular infrastructure, and high power consumption, long-term evolution (LTE) or 4G has emerged. Browse complete Adaptive Security Architecture Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1217107-global-adaptive-security-architecture-market-2017-2021.html .

