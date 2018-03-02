Lubrizol Names Brian Pitts CFO

Cleveland, March 2, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces the promotion of J. Brian Pitts to corporate vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. Brian Pitts succeeds Brian Valentine who has announced his decision to leave the organization later this year.

Pitts has worked for Lubrizol since 1998 in accounting and finance assignments, including segment controller and positions in business finance, financial planning and analysis, and operations finance. In 2009, Pitts undertook a three-year expatriate assignment in Shanghai as the director of finance - Asia Pacific. From 2012 to 2015, he served as vice president of finance for Lubrizol's Advanced Materials segment. In 2015, he was named general manager of TempRite Engineered Polymers, where he had responsibility for the global TempRite Engineered Polymers organization and for developing the business's growth strategy.

CEO Eric Schnur states, "Brian Pitts brings a unique blend of global, commercial and finance skills to this role. His capability and experience, including general manager, vice president of finance for Lubrizol Advanced Materials, and living and working in China, positions him to be very successful as our next CFO."

Pitts holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from David Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee and a Master of Business Administration degree in accounting from the University of Alabama.

Valentine joined Lubrizol in 1998 and has served as Lubrizol's chief financial officer since 2011. He was named assistant treasurer in 2008 and treasurer in 2009. Valentine has been a valued contributor to Lubrizol's success, including his work on all financing activities related to the company's $2 billion Noveon acquisition and he was instrumental in the refinancing of $500 million in public debt following the 2008 credit crisis.

Schnur comments, "Brian Valentine has been a trusted member of our management team, and I have enjoyed and benefited from his counsel. I fully support his interests and wish him all the best as he moves on to his next career opportunity."

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Julie Young

440-347-4432

corporate.media@lubrizol.com





