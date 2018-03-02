The company will initially build solar facilities in three of its main industrial sites in Hungary, utilizing currently unused areas.Hungarian oil and gas provider MOL Group has announced its intention to enter the solar energy business. In a press release, the company said it will initially construct three PV plants with a combined capacity of 18.3 MW on unused areas of three of its main industrial sites in Hungary. All of the projects, MOL stressed, and planned to come online by the end of 2018 and to cover parts of the energy needs of its own operation, while providing an opportunity to acquire ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...