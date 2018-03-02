MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/02/18 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(OTCQB: RLLVF)(FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium"), is pleased to provide guidance on its strategy for its core e-commerce business for the second half of fiscal year ending June 30, 2018.

Highlights

-- Bioganix strategy and revenue expansion -- Official launch of Planet Hemp products -- Introduction and launch of Heart and Eye Health Omega 7 products -- Guidance on legal hemp derivatives for nutraceutical and skin care -- Launching of first pet care product -- European expansion of Bioganix brand -- Strategy and guidance for actionable M&A opportunities

Bioganix Strategy and Revenue Expansion

The Company has shifted its focus from daily operations optimization to increasing brand value. As such, Bioganix is undergoing a major brand facelift which will better represent the values presentation and promise to our growing customer base. Words like Credibility, Quality, Trust, Elevated, Accessible, Centered, Confident, Wellness and Self-Actualization will be at the core of the new presentation to the market, with the objective at seeking higher conversion rates and brand loyalty within a more informed and wider audience base.

Relevium has been working with a newly extended supplier base and intends to launch sixteen (16) new products under the Bioganix product brand before June 30, 2018. These new products will represent the first set of products launched entirely by the Relevium Operations Team since taking control of the business in July of 2017.

Official Launch of Planet Hemp Products

Since signing the exclusive product agreement with Hempco and PlanetHemp, the Company has been working closely with the team at Hempco to launch the PlanetHemp brand in Amazon US and UK. The team at Relevium will be launching five (5) PlanetHemp products in in H2 2018.

Abis Hussain, Senior Marketing Officer at Relevium stated: "We are seeing a huge appetite for hemp nutrition, skin care and hemp derived CBD products selling in legal jurisdictions online, both in the UK and US." Mr. Hussain continued: "With increasing media exposure and regulatory changes, consumers are looking for hemp-based products to add them to their wellness programs. We feel that we are in the right position to capitalize on this segment."

Introduction and launch of Heart and Eye Health Omega 7 products

Following the signing of the exclusivity agreement with Tersus for Provinol Ultra-Purified Omega 7 products, the Company is in the process of building a premium brand and online assets for a new line of research-based vegan and fish oil based product line. The Omega 7 products for Heart and Vision will be the first of a series of products that will be launched and marketed as a premium product.

Mr. Hussain stated: "Omega products sell extremely well online. We are well positioned with exclusive and premium products like Ultra-Purified Omega 7, and our team is confident that a premium brand strategy will deliver optimal value to Relevium. The new premium brand will allow us to market products to a new demographic and market segment that is diversified from the Bioganix core brand."

Guidance on legal hemp derivatives for nutraceutical and skin care

Relevium has seen an increase in online content and traffic for hemp and hemp derivatives such as CBD. The market place is changing fast and the rate of adoption as well. In advance of fully launching products, brands and new business segments, the Company has begun accumulating a portfolio of domain names and is also building online assets for an elevated an trusted brand in the space.

The Company has been actively qualifying various suppliers, vendors, products and research partners in the space and believes that launching products within the legal hemp derivative market in H2 2018 is feasible.

Management is working with its legal counsel to ensure full compliance within a fast-evolving space. In order to ensure compliance for online retail, the company has engaged experts to build a private Blockchain with the objective of supporting and ensuring compliance in the entire supply chain.

Mr. Useche stated: "We have been actively monitoring and working in this market. We are cognisant that e-commerce for hemp and hemp derivatives for over-the-counter and prescription formulations will be an enormous market. We believe to have the initial based to ensure we position an elevated, trusted and compliant Relevium brand in this space."

Execution of product launches in the hemp, hemp derivatives including CBD will be dependent on compliance with laws and regulations in each jurisdiction and each e-commerce platform where products are to be offered.

Launching of first pet care product

Relevium previously announced the creation of a segment of pet-focused products. The Company expects to launch its first products to include research-based joint and brain health formulations, both products currently trending online in 2018.

European expansion of Bioganix brand

The Company has been working on building out distribution for the European Union ("E.-U."), notably in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain and Italy. Initially focused on the geographical expansion of the BioGanix brand, Relevium will launch brands and products in the E.-U. as permitted by law.

Strategy and guidance for actionable M&A opportunities

The Company's acquisition strategy is now focused on three main parameters: (1) strategic fit, (2) diversification and (3) accionability, the latter greatly dependent on market conditions, deal structure and our own valuation in the market. The main objective is ensure that we deliver a target that adds value to the portfolio and is well structured to limit the dilution effect.

The pipeline for acquisitions has been as high as USD 120,000,000 in cash flows to acquire. Depending on marketplace fluctuations, the pipeline is rarely lower than USD 50,000,000 in cash flow to acquire.

Mr. Useche stated: "The acquisition parameters from inception have been clear: we want to buy assets with high margins and pay low multiples, but there must be strategic fit and brand value add to our current business. We remain very active and in discussions but have yet to find the perfect candidate for our second acquisition that meets our more stringent selection process."

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV-listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will obtain stock exchange approval of the Offering, the proposed acquisition will occur as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds, and that the Company will obtain all requisite approvals of the acquisition. These forward- looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed acquisitions may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds under the Offering. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio UsechePresident and CEO

Contacts:

Relevium Technologies Inc.

+1.888.528.8687

investors@releviumcorp.com

www.releviumtechnologies.com



