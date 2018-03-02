Digital point-of-sale, inventory management and enterprise promotions provider OneView Group announced on Friday that, as part of the board's succession planning, Linda Palanza - its current chief operations officer - has accepted the role of CEO, effective immediately. The AIM-traded firm said Stuart Mitchell would become deputy chairman of the board, providing ongoing executive guidance to Palanza, as well as board-level leadership. "Linda co-founded OneView with Stuart in 2010 and has proven ...

