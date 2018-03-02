Technology recruitment and outsourcing group Harvey Nash updated the market on its trading on Friday, in advance of its final results for the year ended 31 January, which the board said were expected to be in line with market expectations. The AIM-traded company said that would result in adjusted profit before tax and non-recurring items being up around 22% compared to the prior year. It described that as an "excellent result" in the context of wider macro-economic uncertainty, particularly in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...