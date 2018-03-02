Consumer sentiment in the US improved in February, to its second-highest level in 14 years, according to data form the University of Michigan. The consumer sentiment index rose to 99.7 from 95.7 in January and 96.3 in February last year. Meanwhile, the current economic conditions index increased to 114.9 from 110.5 the month before and 111.5 in February 2017. The index of consumer expectations printed at 90.0 compared to 86.3 in January and 86.5 in February last year. Surveys of Consumers chief ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...