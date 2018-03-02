

EASTPHARMA LTD.



London, 2 March 2018 - EastPharma (EAST LI) informs that it will be releasing its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 and a review of its main subsidiary DEVA Holding's audited financial statements for the related period on 9 March 2018.



A conference call to review the financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2017 will be hosted by the management of EastPharma at 12:00-noon London time on 12 March 2018 (08:00am New York time / 01:00-pm Zurich time / 03:00pm Istanbul time). The dial-in details are provided below.



Conference call:



Dial-in Number (UK): 08003767425 Dial-in Number (US): 18668692321 Dial-in Number (Switzerland): 0800740368 Dial-in Number (Germany): 08000007416



Conference ID: 3178578



For further information, please contact: Investor Relations:



email: ir@eastpharma.com



EastPharma Ltd - a company active in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products in Turkey and in other regional markets; for further information please visit www.eastpharma.com.



