In a conversation with pv magazine, the head of the Brazilian government-run energy agency EPE, Luiz Augusto Barroso has explained how the newly implemented mechanism for power auctions was conceived for ensuring a more market-oriented approach and increasing competition. Barroso has also said that the upcoming A-4 including solar may have a slightly bigger outcome of that held in December, and that the inclusion of solar in the A-6 auction, which is expected to be held in the second half of this year, is also being considered.pv magazine: Mr. Barrroso, on April 4, the Brazilian government will ...

