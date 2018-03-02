Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-02 17:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate, as provided in the Articles of Association section XI 'Valuation of assets of the company and calculation of the net asset value', amounted to EUR 33,860,074 or EUR 0,5150 per share on 31 December 2017.



(data is provided taking into account the uncalculated nominal value per share and the amount of shares - the nominal share per share EUR 0.29, and the amount of shares - 65,750,000 units).



The person authorized to provide additional information: Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company Vytautas Bakšinskas E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com