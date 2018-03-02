The latest market research report by Technavio on the global grinding robots marketpredicts a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global grinding robots market based on end-user (automotive sector, metal and machinery sector, aerospace and defense sector, and others), solution (software, services, and hardware), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global grinding robots market, according to Technavio's industrial automation researchers:

APAC dominated the global grinding robots marketwith around 56% share in 2017

Advantages of grinding robots over CNC machines: a major market driver

Advantages of grinding robots over CNC machines is one of the major factors driving the global grinding robots market The market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period owing to advantages offered by grinding robots over CNC grinding machines. These advantages include the relatively lower investment costs, ergonomic benefits due to smaller footprint of robots, and the ability of grinding robots to carry out other preceding and subsequent multiple applications such as material handling. CNC machines pose a hassle due to the additional tooling and fixtures that they require.

Since grinding is a cumbersome operation, which exposes workers to stress as well as safety and health hazards such as respiratory diseases, it is expected that more industrial players will increasingly invest in robotics for grinding applications. These robots ensure remunerative ROI and quick payback, as they help in increasing throughput and material yield while reducing labor costs, waste, and cleanup.

Another major advantage of grinding robots is their ability to deliver consistency in product quality. End-users desirous of improvements in production efficiency are increasingly investing in grinding robots as the deployment of these robots reduces the number of rejected parts.

Advances in force control sensor technologies: emerging market trend

To gain a competitive advantage in the market, it is expected that more grinding robot vendors will work on improving their products to use the optimal amount of force as an excessive force not only consumes time but can also potentially harm the parts being manufactured. The forecast period will see an increase in the adoption of grinding robots that are equipped with force sensors, which can monitor grinding forces to ensure that the speed of the robot is suitable to the grinding conditions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for robotics, "Improvements in grinding robots will include the use of enhanced force control sensors to maintain the surface finish. For instance, 6D force torque sensors are increasingly being used to ensure that a defined contact force is maintained between the robot and its environment during any movement."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC dominated the global grinding robots market, followed by EMEA and the Americas in 2017. APAC accounted for the largest share of the market due to its fast-growing automotive industry and increased automation in metal fabrication and foundry applications. The region's strong foothold in the construction, power, chemicals, oil and gas, and other manufacturing sectors requires industrial equipment and machinery that uses various metal components and parts that undergo grinding, casting, and molding processes in metal foundries. Grinding robots can deliver smooth and continuous production of high-quality metal parts with minimal wastage of material.

