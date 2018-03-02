Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 27 February 2018, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,120,895 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.00%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 27 February 2018

Date Threshold Crossed: 26 February 2018

Threshold Crossed: 5.00%

Notification by:

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. 123 Front Street West, Suite 1200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2M2

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

(A) Voting rights Previous Notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Black Creek Investment Management Inc. 4,120,895 0 5.00% 0.00% Total 4,120,895 0 5.00% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period

or date of voting rights that

may be acquired if the

instrument is exercised of

voting

rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00% # of voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 4,120,895 5.00%

Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acts as discretionary investment manager and holds voting rights attached to shares on behalf of its clients. The disclosure obligation arose due to Black Creek Investment Management Inc.'s voting rights crossing above 5%. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. can exercise the voting rights in its discretion, without any instruction from its clients.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 22 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Ontex Group NV

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

or

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com