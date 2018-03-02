The global hand sanitizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005411/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hand sanitizer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global hand sanitizer market by product (gel, foam, spray, and wipes) and by end-user (commercial, residential, and institutional). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: rise in organized retail in emerging markets

The last decade has witnessed an exponential development in the retail industry in developed economies and in potential emerging markets. In countries such as China and India, the percentage of organized retail was lower than 25% in 2017. The advent of organized retail format and the entrance of many national and international vendors will drive growth in the hand sanitizer market in these countries to flourish during the forecast period. The introduction of organized retail has helped the leading players to extend their product lines and offer products in different quantities, packages, and flavors.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for health and wellnessresearch, "Organized retail has directed the focus to different hand sanitizer variants and ingredients. The players in the market can bring about further developments in product differentiation and value proposition, enabling them to meet the need of consumers in the market, and survive the stiff competition in the market from unorganized retail. Players are also focusing on store renovations and product assortments to provide a better in-store experience to customers."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: digital and social media marketing

Players in the market were affected by several changes in the promotion and marketing strategies due to the significant rise in Internet penetration and the use of mobile applications. In countries such as the US, the conventional marketing channels along with social media have proven to be a leading platform for product marketing and brand association. Currently, such campaigns and activities are conducted across various digital platforms. The prominent players in the market, due to its wide customer reach and zero cost of marketing and promotional activities, have a strong digital media presence that helps them to effectively market and acquire potential customers. Digital marketing and social media platforms are expected to become key factors contributing towards the growth of the market in the next five years.

Market challenge: low product penetration in rural areas

The low product penetration in rural areas of developing nations such as India, China, and other South-East Asian countries is affecting the global hand sanitizer market. The rural population of these countries is becoming increasingly conscious of the prevalence of several diseases. However, products such as hand washes and sanitizers still have a low rate of adoption rate among rural customers.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. Technavio offers USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005411/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com