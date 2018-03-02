Mohammed A. Markatia to join Arbitrade Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbitrade, a leading Coin / Crypto Currency exchange, has announced the appointment of Mohammed A. Markatia to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Markatia, as CEO of 24Seven Technologies, joins Arbitrade with over 30 years experience in retail, distribution and information technology and a proven track record of conceiving, developing and implementing customized Point of sale systems for ISOs, indirect retail channels, corporate c-stores, telecom providers, mobile operators and money remittance companies. His innovative strategies and comprehensive solutions allowed international service providers to reach millions of unbanked customers globally.

He founded and operated PaySmart America, Inc., the first widely installed point of sale system for Prepaid Products and Services. PaySmart had an installed base of 10,000+ retail locations, delivering more than 300 SKUs for over 50 vendors. He conceived POS Technology used and oversaw the development work and founded and operated the TSI Group of Companies, one of the largest distribution networks for prepaid products and services in North America with a physical presence in 17 major US cities, reaching over 50,000 retail locations and several locations serving the larger Canadian markets.

In announcing the appointment Leonard Schutzman, Chairman and CEO of Arbitrade / Cryptobontix said he welcomes Mohammed to the Board of Directors. "He brings exceptional experience and a strong track record to Arbitrade. He is one of the most accomplished and successful individuals in the retail distribution of communications products and services. He is a proven leader and his addition will provide immediate benefits to Arbitrade in implementing its retail strategy."

"Joining the Board of Directors at Arbitrade is a great opportunity for me as the Company is developing one of the most advanced coin exchanges in the world. I'm very excited to be part of this highly qualified and experienced team and looking forward to making a great contribution to Arbitrade's success," said Mohammed.

Mr. Markatia holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Engineering and a Masters degree in Business Administration.

ARBITRADE, through its proprietary software and strategic partnerships, plans to be in all segments of the cryptocurrency business, including currency mining, trading (The ARBITRADE Exchange) gift cards, debit cards, money transfer and Point of Sale processing.

